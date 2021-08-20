India is the first country where Facebook has rolled out this program. The programme is open to businesses registered across 200 towns and cities of India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an aim to help small and medium businesses (SMBs), social media giant Facebook on Friday launched 'Small Business Loans Initiative', for the SMBs that advertise on its platform to get quick access to credit through independent lending partners. India is the first country where Facebook has rolled out this program. The programme is open to businesses registered across 200 towns and cities of India.

"The goal of the initiative is to make business loans more easily accessible to small entrepreneurs, and reduce the credit gap within India's MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector", Facebook India Vice-President and MD Ajit Mohan said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"It's going to be an arm's length relationship with reputable and reliable lenders, but within the construct of a programme that has been co-designed with Facebook... Indifi is the first lending partner and the idea is that as we scale, others can follow," he added.

He emphasised that there is no revenue share for Facebook in the programme and that SMEs will have no obligation to spend the loan proceeds on Facebook. Mohan also noted that all decisions related to the loans – including approval, disbursement and recovery – will be made by Indifi (and other lending partners as they join). He added that Facebook is providing the connection between the lender partner and the SME and adding structure in terms of interest rates.

Through Facebook's partnership with Indifi, small businesses that advertise with Facebook can get loans between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 50 lakh at a predefined interest rate of 17-20 per cent per annum and applicants will not be charged a processing fee by Indifi. Indifi will also disburse the loan amount within five working days of the borrower completing all documentation formalities after acceptance of the offer by Indifi.

In the last one year, Facebook has taken numerous steps to support the economic recovery of small businesses. Some of these include offering grants to small businesses and expanding the company's industry-leading skilling initiatives to support the offline to online journeys of small businesses. With the Small Business Loans Initiative, Facebook hopes to further catalyse the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises in India.

As part of its USD 100-million global grant, Facebook deployed more than USD 4 million in India for more than 3,000 small businesses across the five cities that it operates in.





