New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had a conversation at the Facebook Fuel For India 2020 summit where they discussed about about the importance of digital connectivity, how technology gives small businesses the much-needed push, Jio’s partnership with Facebook as well as India’s Digital India mission and the entrepreneurial journey.

Ambani said that the partnership between Jio and Facebook is great for India, Indians and small Indian businesses.

"I have no hesitation in going on record, that it is your investment that set the ball rolling. Not only for Jio, but for the Indian FDI which has been the largest-ever in its history. And our partnership between Jio and Facebook, will actually demonstrate that it is great for India, Indians, and small Indian businesses," Ambani said.

"And let me point out a very unique feature about our partnership. Perhaps not many people have understood this. Because, before this partnership I believe that each one of us was mainly a communication platform. Together, we now have become a value creation platform for our customers and small businesses," he added.

RIL Chairman said with all the digitisation steps that India has taken will democratize wealth and value creation for individuals and small businesses.

"And let me explain this very simply. WhatsApp has hundreds of millions of subscribers in India. Jio has hundreds of millions of subscribers in India. Jio Mart, which is our retail service, has the aspiration of serving tens of millions of small shopkeepers in India, who are the bedrock of employment. So what does this mean? This means Jio brings digital connectivity, WhatsApp now with WhatsApp Pay brings digital interactivity, and the ability to move to close transactions and create value, and Jio Mart brings the unmatched online and offline retail opportunity, that gives our small shops which exist in villages and small towns in India, a chance to digitize and be at par with anybody else in the world," he said.

"To my mind, more wealth creation means more employment and more business. And together with our platforms and the tools that we will provide to small businesses and to individual consumers, I believe will drive India to a 5 trillion economy and will make a much more equal India, with more equal wealth growth at the bottom of the pyramid," Ambani said in conversation with Zuckerberg.

Ambani said India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world in the next two decades and per capita income would more than double. He also said India's middle-class, which is about 50 per cent of the nation's total number of households, will grow three to four per cent per year.

"I firmly believe that in the next two decades, India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world," said Ambani, who heads oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

More importantly, it will become a premier digital society, with young people driving it. "And our per capita income will go from USD 1,800-2,000 per capita to USD 5,000 per capita," he said.

Facebook and a lot of other companies and entrepreneurs in the world have a golden opportunity to be in India, to be part of this economic and social transformation that will accelerate in the coming decades, he added.

