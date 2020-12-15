Facebook Fuel for India 2020, also witnessed Mark Zuckerberg and Mukesh Ambani's conversation around opportunities in India, way digital can accelerate economic progress, and how small businesses will be a key part of the global recovery going forward.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The first edition of the Facebook Fuel for India 2020 started on Tuesday with a focus on growth opportunities in the digital space in India. The mega virtual event also highlighted Facebook's intent in providing major support to the digital space in the country.

The Facebook Fuel for India 2020, also witnessed its chief Mark Zuckerberg and Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani engaging in a conversation around opportunities in India, the way digital can accelerate economic progress, and how small businesses will be a key part of the global recovery going forward.

Speaking about Indian Economy during his chat with Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani said that India's middle-class, which is about 50 per cent of the nation's total number of households, will grow three to four per cent per year.

"I firmly believe that in the next two decades, India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world," said Ambani, who heads oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

"And our per capita income will go from USD 1,800-2,000 per capita to USD 5,000 per capita," he said, adding that "Facebook and a lot of other companies and entrepreneurs in the world have a golden opportunity to be in India, to be part of this economic and social transformation that will accelerate in the coming decades".

On his partnership with WhatsApp, Ambani said, "Together, we are now a value creation platform for users and businesses."

"Jio brings digital connectivity, WhatsApp with WhatsApp Pay brings inclusivity, Reliance Retail and JioMart gives everyone in India a chance to be a part with global services around the world. Technology adoption will help India create a more equal wealth growth at the bottom of the pyramid", he added.

Earlier, talking about 'Fuel for India 2020', Facebook India vice-president and managing director Ajit Mohan said the event will showcase how institutions - non-profits, individuals using Facebook groups, businesses, and creators - are leveraging Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

"We've been a part of India story since 2006. Our journey began in Hyderabad with just one app with less than 15 million people using it to connect with friends and family. Today, we are Facebook and WhatsApp and Instagram. More than 400 million people use these apps," he said at the Facebook Fuel for India 2020 event.

The event saw participation from top leaders at Facebook and its group companies and partners. These include Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Unacademy co-founder Gaurav Munjal, Whitehat Jr founder Karan Bajaj and Samsung India Senior VP Asim Warsi among others. The event is spaced out over two days, December 15 and December 16.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan