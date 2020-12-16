Facebook Fuel For India 2020 LIVE: The event tells the stories of the inspiring people, communities and businesses that are promoting economic transformation, exposing creative expression and contributing to digitization.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The two-day Fuel For India 2020 virtual event organised by social media giant Facebook has entered its second and last day on Wednesday. On the second day, programs highlighting inspirational stories and how people evolved from the social media platforms are being discussed by the eminent personalities attending the event. Today's event celebrates stories of hope, passion and determination.

Watch live streaming of the Facebook Fuel For India 2020 event here:

On the second day of the program, various entrepreneurs, big and small businessmen from across the country are sharing their experiences. Malika Sadani and Mohit Sadani of the Moms Co. shared how they developed a company for the maternal community. Sandeep Bhushan shared his thoughts on the tools needed for businesses in a mobile-first consumer world. After this, Archana Vohra shared the success stories of various Indian businesses with Pallavi Mohadikar, Sunita Shiv Kumar, Meghna and Anju C. Srivastava.

The event further proceeded with discussions with the representatives of the brands who achieved their growth rapidly. In this, Arun Srinivasan held a discussion with Karan Bajaj (White Hat Jr.), Shashank Srivastava (Maruti Suzuki) and Anil Viswanathan (Mondelez) and learned about the contribution of the major brands in economic recovery through online business models.

Stories of people and traders whose lives have changed positively through WhatsApp are also discussed. At the event, Abhijeet Bose shared the vision of WhatsApp in creating a long-term positive impact for India. On Tuesday, the first day of the event, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani spoke about the opportunities in India's digital space. They discussed digitization and the role of small businesses in accelerating India's economic growth.

