New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Extreme poverty in India has declined to 12.3 percentage points in 2019 as against 2011 while it plunged to 6.3 per cent from 14.2 per cent in urban areas during the corresponding period, said the World Bank in a working paper.

In its paper titled 'Poverty in India Has Declined over the Last Decade But Not As Much As Previously Thought', the World Bank further said that the poverty will likely be higher "than earlier projections based on consumption growth observed in national accounts".

It also noted that the consumption inequality in India has moderated since 2011.

"The poverty headcount rate in India is estimated to have declined by 12.3 percentage points since 2011. Our preferred estimates suggest that the poverty head-count rate is 10.2 per cent in 2019, down from 22.5 per cent in 2011," the report said.

"Second, reductions in rural areas are more pronounced than in urban areas. Rural and urban poverty dropped by 14.7 and 7.9 percentage points during 2011-2019. Third, urban poverty rose by 2 percentage point in 2016 and rural poverty rose by 10 basis points in 2019."

"Fourth, we observe a slight moderation in consumption inequality since 2011, but by a margin smaller than what is reported in the unreleased NSS-2017 survey. Finally, the extent of poverty reduction during 2015-2019 is estimated to be notably lower than earlier projections based on growth in private final consumption expenditure reported in national account statistics," it added.

The paper, which is jointly authored by economists Sutirtha Sinha Roy and Roy van der Weide, somewhat falls in line with the findings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had claimed that India has "virtually eliminated extreme poverty" by keeping it at the lowest level of 0.8 per cent during the pandemic-hit 2020.

That report - titled 'Pandemic, Poverty, and Inequality: Evidence from India' - had credited Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY) for the stable poverty levels in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PMGKAY was launched in March 2020 and has been extended till September 2022.

"Further, as early as 2016-17, extreme poverty had reached a low 2 per cent level. According to the more appropriate but 68 per cent higher Low Middle Income (LMI) poverty line of PPP (purchasing power parity) USD 3.2 a day, poverty in India registered 14.8 per cent in the pre-pandemic year 2019-20," the IMF report had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma