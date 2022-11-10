Why UK Is The Favourite Destination For Economic Offenders From India | Explained

What is common to Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Sanjay Bhandari and Vijay Mallya? Apart from being declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) by the Indian government, they are all currently residing in the UK and have either sought asylum in the country or thought be considering seeking asylum.

Favourite tax haven

According to a research by the Kingston University, London, which was reported by the Guardian, there are more than 1,38,000 commercial and residential properties in England that are owned by offshore companies. Their combined worth is supposed to be around 55 billion pounds (Rs 5,12,244.7 crores in today’s exchange rate). But this begs the question: why the UK? Why is it such a favourite destination for so many offshore companies?

One of the reasons is the country’s relatively low corporate tax rate — 19 per cent compared to India’s 25 per cent. Measured across 180 jurisdictions, the average corporate tax rate in the world is 23.54 per cent and 25.44 per cent when weighted by gross domestic product. Additionally, 14 per cent of the world’s foreign direct investment is parked in the UK, amounting to six trillion dollars. Then, there is the ease with which a business can be opened in the country.

Is something fishy?

But what makes the whole operation suspicious is the fact that all legal requirements in the UK — for buying and owning property — are poorly implemented. So, the laws are there but the implementation is poor. This makes it a favourite for the super-rich as well as tax dodgers. According to the Economist, the UK has a $125 billion ‘money-laundering problem’. Since money can be transferred to a UK-based company from foreign bank accounts relatively easily, several oligarchs park their money in the country in the form of assets.

Favourite destination

Why do so many Indian FEOs choose to stay in Britain? One of the things is difficult extradition. Often, general requirements are not met. At other times, exceptions are successfully applied by counsels of the defendant facing the extradition. Most of all, prison conditions and timely paperwork have proven to be the biggest impediment to extradition. India’s human rights record and frequent failure in establishing a prima facie case have also influenced the denial of extradition to India. As such, it remains a favourite place for tycoons evading trial in India.

Will this change?

Indian agencies seem to have learnt their lessons the hard way but have been trying to reform law and extradition processes. The UK too is getting its act together. It has recently passed the Economic Crime Act, under which over 1,600 people and businesses have been reportedly prosecuted. Things might have been difficult for India in the past, but they look to be better in the future.