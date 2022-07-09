Explained | Why Elon Musk Is Cancelling His Tumultuous Bid To Buy Twitter

In the latest twist in his saga with Twitter, Elon Musk on Friday pulled out of his tumultuous USD 44 billion bid to take over the social media platform, resulting in the fall of its shares by almost 5 per cent. Musk, who is the richest man on Earth, in a letter to Twitter's board said that he is "terminating the acquisition" and cited that the micro-blogging site has "not complied with its contractual obligations" surrounding the deal.

Shortly after Musk's letter grabbed the attention of the media houses, Twitter said that it will sue the American Billionaire to force him to buy the social media company on the agreed terms. "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery," Bret Taylor, Twitter's board chair, said in a tweet.

Why is Elon Musk Cancelling The Twitter Deal?

Elon Musk, who reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at USD 54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately USD 44 billion, in his letter cited that Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of the acquisition agreement. Musk said Twitter has "not complied with its contractual obligations surrounding the deal", namely giving Musk enough information to "make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter's platform."

The Tesla CEO's team strongly believes that the proportion of spam and fake accounts is "wildly higher" than 5 per cent.

"As further described below, Mr Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement," the letter said on Friday. "In short, Twitter has not provided information that Mr Musk has requested for nearly two months notwithstanding his repeated, detailed clarifications intended to simplify Twitter's identification, collection, and disclosure of the most relevant information sought in Mr Musk's original requests."

The announcement is another twist in a will-he-won't-he saga after the world's richest person clinched a USD 44 billion deal for Twitter in April but then put the buyout on hold until the social media company proved that spam bots account for less than 5 per cent of its total users.

The terms of the deal require Musk to pay a USD 1 billion breakup fee if he does not complete the transaction. Musk had threatened to halt the deal unless the company showed proof that spam and bot accounts were fewer than 5 per cent of users who see advertising on the social media service.

Musk's flirtation with buying Twitter appeared to begin in late March. That's when Twitter said he contacted members of its board — including co-founder Jack Dorsey — and told them he was buying up shares of the company and interested in either joining the board, taking Twitter private or starting a competitor. Then, on April 4, he revealed in a regulatory filing that he had become the company's largest shareholder after acquiring a 9 per cent stake worth about USD 3 billion.

Musk had agreed to buy Twitter for USD 54.20 per share, inserting a “420” marijuana reference into his offer price. He sold roughly USD 8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase, then strengthened his commitments of more than USD 7 billion from a diverse group of investors including Silicon Valley heavy hitters like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.



(With Agencies Inputs)