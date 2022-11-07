Why Are Prominent Edtech Companies Laying Off Personnel? Explained

In India, the education technology — or edtech — industry proliferated spectacularly over the last five years. And when the Covid-19 pandemic arrived, it was a boon in disguise as concerns rose over disruption in education. Several established businesses and business models went bust while new, disruptive ones took their place. Yet, edtech has been laying off employees by the thousands. According to data sourced by Inc42, Indian edtech companies have laid off more than 6,898 employees in 2022 up to October alone. This does not even feature “forced” resignations.

Backdrop

Edtech rose on such a whirlwind. When the year 2021 ended, of the 35 unicorns in edtech, six were based in India, behind the United States of America and China. Byju’s, Unacademy, Vedantu, upGrad and others had become household names. Fundraising boomed for these startups right through the pandemic-induced lockdown and beyond as opening of schools was put off for a long time. These companies incentivised association with them wooing both students as well as resources. Moreover, the government had allowed 100 per cent FDI in them.

Wisdom In Hindsight

Things could not have looked more rosy for edtech startups as they stood on the threshold of 2022. But global slowdown, and fears that it could get worse, meant that funding dried up for these high-flyers. While startups saw money pouring in during the first quarter of 2022, the inflow dried to less than two-thirds that amount in the second quarter. Besides, edtech industry, almost as a whole, incurred steep losses for FY21.

On Shaky Footing

Overall, the combination of slowdown and lack of profitability has resulted in Indian startups laying off more than 15,000 employees this year, out of which nearly half were accounted for by edtech. In fact, Crejo.Fun and Udayy laid off their entire workforces. Top companies that have led the firing spree are reported to be Byju’s, Unacademy and Vedantu.

Most recently, online community learning platform Brainly joined the bandwagon, cutting a sizeable chunk of its staff. "Unfortunately, we were not able to maintain some of the roles focused on developing our paid plans and products. Before this information went public, we had offered departure packages to all 25 people whose roles were affected by these changes," the company spokesperson was quoted saying by IANS.

But funding was not the only thing. High customer acquisition costs were the chief ingredient that provided the recipe to edtech companies’ downfall, even when they were at their peak. The Times of India reported in May that in as early as 2020, customer acquisition costs “shot up by [sic] 70-80 per cent of revenue” for edtech platforms. The reopening of schools and coaching institutes also hindered the operational growth of startups while high advertising cost was another thorn in their side.

Crystal-gazing

So what lies ahead? Is it game over for edtech as an industry? Not every player has such a bleak outlook. PhysicsWallah has had a successful funding round and even if profitability has been elusive, venture capital and private equity funds focusing on edtech continue to exist, according to Entrackr. All does not seem to be lost then for edtech startups but investors are likely to be hawkish in a volatile scenario.