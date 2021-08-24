The National Monetisation Pipeline scheme aims to monetize assets under the Central Government over a period of four years, from FY22 to FY25. The NMP has been announced to provide a clear framework for monetization by engaging the private sector for generating investor interest.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (August 23) launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) worth an estimated cost of Rs 6 lakh crore. The scheme aims to monetize assets under the Central Government over a period of four years, from FY22 to FY25. The NMP has been announced to provide a clear framework for monetization by engaging the private sector and give potential investors a ready list of assets to generate investor interest. Here's all you need to know about Centre's new move:

What is monetization?

In simple terms, monetization is the act or process of making an income from something that otherwise would not generate revenue. Under the NMP, the government envisions a “structured contractual partnership” instead of “privatization or slump sale of assets.” The scheme prepares a monetization pipeline of potential brownfield infrastructure assets. Brownfield stands for projects which aim at improving or operating infrastructures that are already built and are leased or purchased by an entity.

What does the Centre plan to do with NMP?

The aim of the NMP scheme is to develop a system and a transparent mechanism towards asset monetization. It aims to monitor the performance of the initiative as well as help investors plan future activities. As per FM Sitharaman, “Asset monetization, based on the philosophy of Creation through Monetisation, is aimed at tapping private sector investment for new infrastructure creation. This is necessary for creating employment opportunities, thereby enabling high economic growth and seamlessly integrating the rural and semi-urban areas for overall public welfare.”

List of assets included in NMP

The NMP list includes the following: 26,700 km of roads, railway stations, train operations, and tracks, 28608 CKT KM worth of power transmission lines, 6 GW of hydroelectric and solar power assets, 2.86 lakh km of fiber assets, and 14917 towers in the telecom sector, 8154 km of natural gas pipelines and 3930 km of petroleum product pipelines.

Challenges that lie ahead

The main challenges that may affect the NMP include lack of identifiable revenues streams in various assets, level of capacity utilization in gas and petroleum pipeline networks, dispute resolution mechanism, regulated tariffs in power sector assets, and low interest among investors in national highways below four lanes.

