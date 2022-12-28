What Is Human Life Value And Why Should You Calculate It Before Buying Term Insurance: Explained

A term insurance makes more sense than ever in a volatile economic environment where the threat of Covid too has not yet passed.

WOODY ALLEN said, “I'm not afraid of death; I just don't want to be there when it happens.” This single sentence succinctly surmises with dark humour the uncertainty and chaos that surrounds death. If you’re filled with apprehension about what will happen to your loved ones in the case of your mishap, you should be actively looking at term insurance policies.

But, before you rush headlong to buy one, you need to be aware of what the adequate cover should be.

Why do you need term insurance?

Unlike a traditional life insurance policy, the assured amount in term insurance is paid to the nominee of the policyholder only in the event of the death of the latter during the policy’s tenure. However, this amount is much higher than the maturity benefit of a traditional life insurance policy.

With a lower premium, added flexibility in renewing and better risk coverage, term insurance is the last word for risk coverage.

What is the ideal cover amount for term insurance?

This begins with a caveat. The thumb rule states that if you’re under 40, you should go for a policy whose assured sum is twenty times your annual salary (20 × annual salary). Going by this rule, you’d be tempted to think that if your salary is, say Rs 5 lakh per annum, you should opt for a cover of 5 × 20 lakhs, or Rs 1 crore.

According to the same logic, if you’re over 40, you should opt for a cover that’s 10-15 times your annual income.

But then we all know that each person has a unique journey in life and a different set of financial goals. What you really need to do is calculate the gap between what you’ll leave behind and what your family actually needs.

What is your Human Life Value?

You’ll actually need to account for your short-term expenses, long-term financial goals, loans or other commitments and then factor in the difference with what you have – your savings, fixed deposts, investments, etc. Then you need to determine what your potential financial value is to your family.

Your HLV obviously includes your current age and potential retirement age. It also includes monthly expenses, EMIs, savings and any potential future expenses including singular huge expenses like the wedding of a dependent.

Remember, your future, and that of your family, is closely tied to your financial decisions. Factoring in the details makes you better positioned to take the right step.