The Birsa Kisan scheme aims to benefit the farmers of Jharkhand by training them in all aspects of farming. For this purpose, the state government is planning to open classrooms for farmers where they will be taught by experts hired by third-party agencies.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Giving a concrete shape to the new agricultural scheme, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced that farmers from across State will be registered with a unique ID to cover them under the 'Birsa Kisan’ scheme introduced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Independence Day, August 15. 58 lakh farmers will be covered under ‘Birsa Kisan’ scheme and their E-KYC will be done at Pragya Kendras to ensure that only authentic farmers are registered.

"The E-KYC of all the farmers will be done at Pragya Kendras to ensure that only authentic farmers are registered. 58 lakh farmers to be covered under ‘Birsa Kisan," Nisha Oraon Singhmar, Director, Agriculture Department said.

Here's all you need to know about the new agricultural scheme for Jharkhand farmers:

What is ‘Birsa Kisan’ scheme?

This is a new agricultural scheme which is also known as Samekit Birsa Gram Vikas Yojna or Krishak Pathshala introduced by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 15. An approximate budget of 50 crores has been allocated for the scheme. It is made for the welfare and development of farmers in the state. Through this scheme, farmers will be provided training and will be empowered to increase their income. Under this scheme, the government will select one agricultural farm in every district in the first phase to provide state-of-the-art technologies and tools of modern-day farming for horticulture, livestock rearing, and pisciculture apart from new irrigation techniques.

What are its benefits?

The Birsa Kisan scheme aims to benefit the farmers of Jharkhand by training them in all aspects of farming. For this purpose, the state government is planning to open classrooms for farmers where they will be taught by experts hired by third-party agencies.

This is expected to give farmers much-needed exposure and knowledge about modern-day techniques.

This scheme will also provide loans to farmers for agricultural purposes. Already 2 lakh farmers of the state have been sanctioned loans worth 587 crores.

This scheme will particularly be helpful for poor farmers who don't have resources.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha