Ujjwala 2.0 scheme has been launched on Tuesday, August 9 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing at 12:30 pm. In the event, the PM will handed over LPG (Liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder connections to beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme on Tuesday (August 9) via video conferencing at 12:30 pm. In the event, the PM handed over LPG (Liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder connections to beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. The PM also interacted with the beneficiaries and addressed the nation.

Announcing the launch the PM tweeted "Tomorrow, 10th August is a special day for India’s development trajectory. At 12:30 pm, Ujjwala 2.0 will be launched with connections being handed over to people in Mahoba, U.P. Will also interact with the beneficiaries of the scheme. Since its launch, Ujjwala has ensured a life of dignity to our citizens, especially women. In August 2019, the target of eight crore connections was completed seven months before the decided time frame."

Here's all you need to know about Ujjwala Yojana, or the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY):

What is Ujjwala 2.0 scheme?

Ujjwala is a scheme of the government of India that provides LPG connections to low-income family households. It aims to provide clean cooking fuel, such as LPG, to rural households. It was first launched in 2016 as Ujjwala 1.0 to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of Below Poverty Line (BPL) households. Later, the scheme was expanded to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories. In this year's Union Budget (2021-2022) an additional one crore LPG connections under the scheme has been announced. These connections aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to low-income families who could not be covered under the previous phase of the scheme.

What are its benefits?

Ujjwala 2.0 will provide the first refill and hotplate free-of-cost to the beneficiaries.

Its enrolment procedure will require minimal paperwork.

In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof. A self-declaration would suffice.

Therefore, it gives easy access to LPG to poor or rural households.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha