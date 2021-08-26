The E-Shram portal is a National Database on Unorganized Workers (NDUW) which is launched to keep a track of workers in the unorganized sector. It is designed to identify the unorganized workers as a much-needed step and bring the welfare schemes of the government to their doorstep.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Centre on Thursday (August 26) will launch the E-Shram portal designed to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector. The event is scheduled to be held at 3:30 pm today. Labour minister Bhupender Yadav will be launching the e-SHRAM portal. Here's all you need to know about Centre's new scheme for the unorganised sector.

What is E-Shram portal?

Earlier on Tuesday, the Labour Minister had launched the logo of the E-Shram portal saying that it will "Targeted identification of the unorganized workers was a much-needed step and the portal which will be the national database of our nation builders, our Shram Yogis, will help take welfare schemes to their doorstep, who are the builders of our nation."

What is the aim of the scheme?

The aim of the E-SHRAM portal scheme is to register 38 crore unorganised workers including construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers among others. This is done to integrate Centre’s social security schemes.

How does it work?

Interested workers can register on E-SHRAM portal using their Aadhar card number and bank account details. They need to fill in other important information such as date of birth, mobile number, hometown, and social category to avail the benefits of the scheme. Once this is done the workers will be provided with an e-SHRAM card which will have a 12 digit unique number. The details of workers will also be shared by the state government and departments. After the launch of the portal, workers from the unorganised sector can begin registration on the same day.

How to register?

Along with the launch of the portal, the Centre will also launch a national toll-free number 14434 to help and address queries of the workers who are seeking to get themselves registered under the E-SHRAM scheme. Workers can call on the number to seek assistance in the registration.

