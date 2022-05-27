New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Peter Kern, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American online travel shopping company Expedia, has been named as the highest-paid male executive in the United Stated of America (USA) in 2021. According to a data released by the Associated Press and Equilar, Expedia CEO Kern earned a whopping USD 296.2 million last year. Kern was followed by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav at USD 246.6 million, while ServiceNow's William McDermott was third on the list at USD 165.8 million. Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook earned USD 98.7 million in 2021.

On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa T. Su was the highest-paid female CEO in US in 2021 at USD 29.5 million. General Motors' Mary T. Barra was second on the list at USD 29.1 million.

The Associated Press and Equilar calculated the highest-paid male and female CEOs in 2021 and it has covered 340 executives at S&P 500 companies, who served at least 2 full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies. So, here's the list of the highest-paid male and female CEOs at S&P 500 companies.

Highest Paid Male CEOs

Peter Kern

Peter Kern is the CEO and Vice Chairman of Expedia Group since June 2018. According to The Associated Press and Equilar, Peter Kern is the highest-paid CEO in the US and has earned 296.2 million USD in 2021.

David Zaslav

David Zaslav is the CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery. As per The Associated Press and Equilar, David Zaslav earned 246.6 million USD in 2021 and is the second-highest paid CEO in the US.

William McDermott

William McDermott is the CEO of ServiceNow and ranks third as the highest paid CEO in the US, according to The Associated Press and Equilar. He earned 165.8 million USD in 2021.

Tim Cook

Tim Cook serves as the CEO of Apple Inc. since 2011. He was earlier Apple's Chief Operating Officer under Steve Jobs. According to The Associated Press and Equilar, Tim Cook earned 98.7 million USD in 2021 and is the fourth highest paid CEO in the US.

Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon is the chairman of JPMorgan Chase, which is the largest of the big four American banks. He is the fifth highest-paid CEO in the US in 2021 according to the Associated Press and Equilar. He earned 84.4 million USD in 2021.



Highest-Paid Female CEOs

Lisa T. Su

Lisa T. Su is the CEO of Advanced Micro Devices and is the highest paid female CEO in the US in 2021. As per the Associated Press and Equilar, she earned 29.5 million USD in 2021 and her overall rank among the highest-paid CEOs is 22.

Mary T. Barra

Mary T. Barra is the CEO of General Motors and ranks second as the highest-paid female CEO in 2021 in the US. The Associated Press and Equilar mentioned that she earned 29.1 million USD in 2021 and her overall rank is 23.

Phebe N. Novakovic

Phebe N. Novakovic is the CEO of General Dynamics and is the third highest-paid female CEO in the US as per The Associated Press and Equilar. She earned 23.6 million dollars in 2021 and her overall rank is 38.

Adena Friedman

Adena Friedman is the CEO of Nasdaq and earned 20 million USD in 2021 as per THe Associated Press and Equilar. She is the fourth highest-paid female CEO in the US and her overall rank is 80.

Kathy J. Warden

Kathy J. Warden is the CEO of Northrop Grumman and earned 19.5 million USD in 2021 according to The Associated Press and Equilar. Her overall rank is 89 and she is the fifth highest paid female CEO in the US.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav