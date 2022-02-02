New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Maharaja is officially back to its rightful owners the Tata Group. Earlier this week, Tata and Sons successfully took over the airline Air India after winning its rights last year. Now, days after taking over one of the oldest Indian airline Air India, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman Tata Trusts, extended a warm welcome to the passengers of the airline.

On Wednesday, Air India official Twitter page shared a post containing a short 18 seconds message from the chairman of Tata Group where he is welcoming the passengers travelling from the airline.

“The Tata group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service," Ratan Tata is heard saying in the audio message.

#FlyAI: A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights. pic.twitter.com/MkVXEyrj3J — Air India (@airindiain) February 2, 2022

69 years earlier, Air India was originally started by JRD Tata, founder of Tata Group. This Thursday the airline was handed over to N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

After taking over, the Tata Group said it is focusing on smart and well-groomed cabin crew members, better on-time performance of flights, calling passengers "guests" and enhanced in-flight meal service.

For Tata Group, Air India will be the third airline. It already operates Vistara in a joint venture with Singapore Airlines and AirAsia India in partnership with AirAsia Group.

Earlier, N Chandrasekaran also shared a welcome message and said, "We are proud to welcome Air India back into the Tata family, after all these years."

He also said that "Today is the beginning of a new chapter. The entire nation's eyes are on us, waiting to see what we will achieve together. To build the airline our country needs, we need to look to the future."

Posted By: Ashita Singh