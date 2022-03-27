New Delhi | Mukul Sharma: As you sit across Aditi Bhutia Madan, also known as ‘Momo Mami’, the first ever contestant of popular reality show Shark Tank India, a wave of optimism is seen spread across her face. She briefly pauses, takes another moment to gather her stream of thoughts and then triumphs: ‘Every woman is a born entrepreneur’. Aditi, the co-founder of BluePine Foods that produces 35 varieties of frozen Himalayan food like momos and spring rolls, reasons that an Indian woman by nature is multitasking between family and household chores while trying keep her house together, ‘so there is no excuse she shouldn’t be an entrepreneur'.

Aditi who was also a contestant in the 2013 edition of Masterchef India, was recently felicitated at 'Women Transforming India' awards from NITI Aayog and United Nations. She recommends other women entrepreneurs in the rest of the country to have faith and believe in their idea and focus on the support from family and others while pursuing their business goals instead of listening to the pessimists in life. “If you work hard for your business and you are seen working hard for it, your family and others will come up to support you in whatever way they can,” Aditi told Jagran English, during the success party of Shark Tank India, organised in New Delhi this week.

Riya, Rakhi and Ridhima: Meet the ‘RRR’ of Shark Tank India

The 23-year-old Riya Khattar, founder of detachable sleeves and accessories brand ‘Heart up my sleeves’, recalls the moment when she first heard from one of the sharks at Shark Tank India, “We would like to invest in you.”

Riya says that if it was not for Shark Tank India, people generally would not be aware of the kind of work that women entrepreneurs are pursuing around the country. “After a few years, I am sure that we wouldn’t have to say ‘women entrepreneurs’. We will just say entrepreneurs. That’s the aim,” Riya told Jagran English.

Gurugram-based Rakhi Khera, founder of maternity clothing brand Mine4Nine, hails from Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district. Rakhi told Jagran English that eight years ago when she started off with a precursor idea of Mine4Nine, she was faced with a lot of problems for the lack of attributes such as absence of her formal business or fashion education and lack of industry resources for this segment like fabrics, factories and humanpower. Rakhi says that she first started out her business from her house’s balcony.

In 2018, when there was a boom in e-commerce sector in India, she launched Mine4Nine online. "Today it’s among India’s top 5 brands in its category available on on major marketplaces," adds Rakhi Khera. "SharkTank was a different kind of learning experience for me altogether. I have changed a lot of attributes in my business after that," Rakhi contends.

For other women entrepreneurs starting off their business in rest of the country, Rakhi has a message. “If you can do it then don’t listen to the skeptics. Do your work. Only focus on few of your well-wishers and connect with them, they will push you to pursue your goals. Others may not agree with your idea or execution but don’t get disappointed. You will find that courage and you will be able to do it.”

Ridhima Arora, founder of Namhya Foods, India’s first Ayurvedic brand in preventive healthcare segment, says that the kind of visibility that the Shark Tank India gave to her brand has been ‘huge’.

“The kind of acceptance that people gave Ayurveda as a category has been huge too and that’s really encouraging,” Ridhima told Jagran English.

Asked what she would suggest to other women entrepreneurs aiming to pitch their businesses to investors and Venture Capitalists, Ridhima says, “I don’t think pitches are listened or presented in a certain way just because you are from a certain gender. Businesses don’t run because you are from a certain gender.”

“As a country we are at a growth stage. The society, people and parents of this generation are far more open than how it used to be in the generations that went by,” Ridhima told Jagran English.

Ridhima emphasises on the need to do a ‘thorough pilot run’ before pitching the startup idea for funding. She contends that the emotions must be kept aside during the initial phase of a business, in order to do what rightly needs to be done. “Don’t do it just because you want ‘xyz’ money. Do it because you really believe in it. Do it because you trust your product. Do it because you think that you can bring a bigger and better change,” Ridhima adds.

