11.82 Lakh New Members Join ESIC Scheme In October

If a person earns less than Rs 21,000 per month – Rs 25,000 in the case of a person with a disability – they are eligible to be covered under Employee State Insurance.

AROUND 11.82 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in October 2022, according to official data released on Friday. Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is one of the two main statutory social security bodies under the ownership of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The data is part of a report – Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective - October 2022 – released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

It showed that the gross new enrolments with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) rose to 1.49 crore in 2021-22, from 1.15 crore in 2020-21. It was 1.51 crore in 2019-20 and 1.49 crore in 2018-19.

From September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

The report said gross new enrolments with ESIC from September 2017 to October 2022 were 7.49 crore.

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

According to the report, net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO numbered at 12.94 lahks in October 2022.

It showed that from September 2017 to October 2022, around 5.99 crore (gross) new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme.

The report also said that since the number of subscribers is from various sources, there are elements of overlap and the estimates are not additive.

According to NSO, the report gives different perspectives on employment levels in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

If a person earns less than Rs 21,000 per month – Rs 25,000 in the case of a person with a disability – they are eligible to be covered under Employee State Insurance.

(With inputs from PTI)