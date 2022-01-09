New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The ministry of labour under the government of India launched the E-Shram portal in August 2021 has seen as many as 20 crore registrations have so far been. The portal was launched to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised industries.

A total of 37,23,639 registrations took place on the portal from all over the country in the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union ministry of labour and employment. With 52.83 per cent registrations, women applicants are ahead of men (47.17). The data was updated by the ministry and labour employment on Friday.

With a majority of 45.29 per cent OBC workers top the list of registration, then comes the general category with 25. 90 per registration. While scheduled caste was in the third position with 21.98 per cent and lastly the scheduled tribe with 6. 93 per cent registration.

Here's how to register on the E-Shram portal:

Step 1: Go to the official page -- eshram.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, there you will find the 'register on e-SHRAM' link -- click on that

Step 3: Once clicked, you will land on a new page, which will be the registration page

Step 4: On the self-registration page, the user is required to enter their Aadhaar linked mobile number

Step 5: Now enter the captcha and select that if you are a member of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) or the Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) option and click on send OTP

Step 6: The user will now receive an OTP

Step 7: Now the user has to follow the subsequent process by entering bank account details in order to complete the registration process.

Benefits of the E-Shram portal:

The workers who will register themselves on the E-SHRAM portal will receive a 12 digit unique number from the Centre. With the help of the portal, it aims to help various social security schemes of the central government easily reach the labourers and workers.

Documents required to register on E-Shram:

- Aadhaar Card

- Aadhaar-linked mobile number

- Valid bank account

