New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The government on Monday extended the EPFO support scheme till March 2021. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the extension of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till March 31, 2022.

The scheme, launched last year in October, provides incentives to the employers to create new employment, restoring lost employment through Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Subsidies are given to the new employees getting less than Rs 15000 salary for two years from the date of registration.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that the government has approved an outlay of Rs 22,810 Crore for 58.50 lakh estimated beneficiaries. Earlier the last date of registration under this scheme was June 20, 2021 which after Sitharaman’s announcement stands extended till March 31, 2022.

What is Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana?

Under Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana announced last year, the EPFO contributions of both the employee and employer are borne by the government. In case the establishment strength is 1000 employees or less than that, both employer’s and employee’s share of EPFO contribution is borne by the government. However, if the total employee count surpasses the number of 1000 in an organisation then under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, only employee’s share is borne by the government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that total benefits amounting to Rs 902 Crore have been bore by the government till June 18 this yearm, benefiting a total of 79,577 establishments.

According to payroll data released on June 20, net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO increased by 13.73 per cent to 12.76 lakh in April from 11.22 lakh in March this year.

The data also suggests that the number of exits in April 2021 has decreased by 87,821 and rejoining number has increased by 92,864 compared to March 2021. That is, the number of people exiting the EPFO subscription was more than those who joined or rejoined the scheme.

