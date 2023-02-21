EPFO Opens Window For Employers, Employees To Opt For Higher Pensions Under EPS | Here's How To Apply

THE EMPLOYEES Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new window for its subscribers who were not able to opt for higher pensions earlier. With the new window, aiming to implement Supreme Court’s last year order, employers and subscribers can now jointly apply for higher pensions under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). The top court had set March 3, 2023, the deadline for eligible subscribers to opt for higher pensions under the EPS.

What’s the new window?

EPS contributions are currently capped at 8.33 per cent of the maximum Rs 15,000 pensionable salary. Now, with the new window, the employees will have the option to enable their employers to deduct a total of 8.33 per cent from their actual basic salary towards the EPS pension scheme. Both employers and employees will now have the option to sign up a joint form requesting EPFO to deduct 8.33 per cent of the actual monthly basic salary towards EPS.

The Central Government through the EPS amendment of August 2014 increased the monthly pensionable salary cap from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000. The same amendment also permitted members who earned more than the cap to jointly contribute 8.33 per cent of their actual salaries to EPS with their employers. However, several subscribers missed this opportunity. Therefore, a new window has been provided to them in compliance with the apex court’s November judgement.

Who Can Apply For Higher Pensions?

- Employees and Employers who have made contributions on salaries above the wage cap of Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,500.

- Those employees who were members of the EPS before September 1, 2014, and continued to be a member after the date.

- Employees and Employers can jointly apply who were not able to apply in the previous window being an EPS member.

How To Apply?

- The EPFO said for all the applications, a facility will be provided and the Uniform Resource Locator (URL) will be informed.

- The office in charge of the concerned regional provident fund (PF) office shall examine each case of a joint option on a higher salary.

- EPFO also informed that each application will be digitally locked after registration and the receipt number will be provided to the applicant.

- After registration, an email will be sent to the applicant notifying them regarding the decision on the application. An SMS will also be sent later.

- The eligible subscribers should apply jointly with their employers to receive the enhanced benefit on the application form.

- The deadline to apply for the higher pension for employees and employers is March 3.