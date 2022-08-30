EPFO: EPS Pensioners Can Submit Their DCL At Anytime Of The Year; Check Details

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday said that the Pensioners under the EPFO can submit their life certificates online at any time of the year.

Taking to Twitter, EPFO said, "EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission."

EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission.#EPFO #Pension #AmritMahotsav @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/BNR79gCwjv — EPFO (@socialepfo) August 28, 2022

The EPS-95 came into effect on 19 November 1995. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has introduced several options for Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) pensioners to submit their Digital Life Certificate(DLC), close to their homes or at their doorstep. Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) submitted via any of these modes or agencies are equally valid.

How To Submit Your Digital Life Certificate (DLC)?

EPS pensioners can now easily submit DLC at pension disbursing bank branches and nearest post offices. Additionally, it can also be submitted at the nation-wide network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centers (CSC). Besides this, the EPS pensioners can also submit DLC through the UMANG app.

Meanwhile, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has also introduced the doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service for pensioners. EPS pensioners will be able to generate the life certificate either by Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Service offered by India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) or by visiting the nearest post office.

In order to avail of the doorstep service, pensioners need to place a service request in the Department of Posts ‘Post Info’ Mobile Application or register by calling IPPB toll-free number ‘155299’. Following the call, the Postman or the Assistant Branch Postmaster of the nearest Post office will visit the requester at the given address.

In order to generate the DLC, pensioners need to pay a nominal charge of Rs 70 and provide the required details like their aadhaar number and pension details. Once the process of the certificate generation is complete, pensioners will receive a confirmation SMS on the registered mobile number. The certificate can also be viewed online on the official website--jeevanpramaan.gov.in. Additionally, they can also generate the certificate by visiting the nearest post office.

"The EPS, 1995 is a ‘Defined Contribution-Defined Benefit’ Social Security Scheme. The corpus of the Employees’ Pension Fund is made up of (i) contribution by the employer @ 8.33 per cent of wages; and (ii) contribution from Central Government through budgetary support @ 1.16 per cent of wages, up to an amount of Rs.15,000/- per month. All benefits under the scheme are paid out of such accumulations. The fund is valued annually as mandated under paragraph 32 of the EPS, 1995 and as per the valuation of the fund as of 31 March 2019, there is an actuarial deficit," reads an official statement by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.