EPFO E-Nomination Process: How To Add Or Change Nominee to Your PF Account

EPFO e-Nomination: While there is no time limit to adding a nominee, it is advisable to do it as soon as possible.

THE EMPLOYEES’ PROVIDENT FUND ORGANISATION (EPFO) introduced e-nomination for all provident fund account holders. If you haven’t done it so far, it is advisable to add a nominee as soon as possible. Failure to do so might result in an unpleasantly prolonged process to withdraw money from the account in the event of the account holder’s unfortunate demise.

Why it is important

E-Nomination enables the nominee or dependents of the account holder to withdraw the EPF amount if the account holder is deceased. The process is as simple as it gets with the introduction of e-nomination.

How to add nominee

You can visit the official website of EPFO by clicking here.

Enter your login credentials.

As soon as you are signed in, a pop up window will prompt you to add a nominee.

Alternatively, you can click on the ‘Manage’ dropdown menu and click on ‘E-Nomination’.

A new tab will appear prompting you to update nominee details. Click on ‘Yes’.

Now, click on the ‘Add Family Details’ and fill in the required details of the nominee – or nominees if you want to add more than one beneficiary.

Click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’.

This will now be verified using Aadhaar-based verification.

If e-nomination is not done and the account holder passes away in future, their PF account balance will get stuck and dependents might face difficulties in withdrawing money from it.