Under this, the EPFO has made some changes in Section 142 of Social Security Code 2020, following which the filing protocols for Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) have been changed to a certain degree.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) has changed a crucial rule that must concern the working employees across India. The Organisation has made it mandatory to link Universal Account Number (UAN) with Aadhar Card within the Provident Funds’ account.

In its recent tweet, Employees’ Provident Funds Organisation (EPFO) wrote in its tweet that employers will be able to file the ECR of only those employees whose Universal Account Number (UAN) would be linked with Aadhar Card. The employees whose Aadhar details are not updated, ECR will have to be filed separately. Such employees can link the Universal Account Number with Aadhar on a later date.

EPFO has amended ECR filing protocol and from 01.06.2021 it can be filed only with respect to Aadhaar seeded UAN's.#EPFO #SocialSecurity #HumHainNa pic.twitter.com/8KCAmRMNEC — EPFO (@socialepfo) June 7, 2021

What happens now?

If your PF account is not linked with Aadhar then your employer or company can stop the designated payment into the account. It is, however, employers’ responsibility to update the Aadhar details of its employee as per multiple notifications released by EPFO in this regard.

12 Lakh new members included:

The latest NSO numbers revealed that a total of 12.24Lakh new members have been included under the umbrella of EPFO and the schemes under it. In February, a total of 11.17 lakh new employees had been included under it. However, as compared to the previous fiscal year, there has been a marked drop in the employees who came under the security of ESI. During this period of time, a total of 1.15 Crore new employees were added. As compared to the financial year 2019-20, the same number was a little above one and a half Crore.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan