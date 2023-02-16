THE EMPLOYEES Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday shared a reminder for people going abroad for work. The EPFO reminder was about the Certificate of Coverage (CoC), informing the International Workers about their social security scheme and insurance coverage. As per EPFO, all Indians working in a settlement foreign nation can obtain the CoC if they are contributing to a pension scheme in India.

According to the EPFO, the Certificate of Coverage will exempt International workers from payment of social security contributions in the country they are working. However, if an International Worker is working in a non-settled country, he/she has to contribute to the Social Security Fund as per the law of that country.

"The Government of India through its initiative for the benefit of both the employers and employees has entered into Agreement with several countries to ensure that the employees of home country do not remit contribution in that country, get the benefit of totalisation period for deciding the eligibility for pension, may get the pension in the country where they choose to live, and the employers are saved from making double social security contributions for the same set of employees," the EPFO website reads.

"The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has been authorized to issue the Certificate of Coverage to the employees posted to the countries having signed Agreement with the Government of India," it further added.

People can apply for CoC online through EPFO's dedicated "International Workers" portal. Check the step-wise process to apply for CoC online:

Step 1: Log in to the ‘International Workers Portal’ on the official website of EPFO.

Step 2: Select ‘Application for CoC’

Step 3: Now login with your UAN and Password and select Member ID.

Step 4: Enter the details of the detachment and upload the scanned copy of the passport. Your application will go online to your employer for verification and attestation on the IW portal.

Step 5: The verified and attested application is sent to the concerned EPFO’s regional office for approval. After getting the approval, the employee can download his CoC from the International Workers Portal.