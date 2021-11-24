New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO has extended the date for Aadhaar and UAN linking date, but if you have still not linked your account to the Unique Aadhaar card of yours then you might face a lot of problems.

For such users, the extended date of linking will come in handy as EPFO has now allowed its users to link UAN with Aadhar till November 30. Earlier the deadline was August 31, 2021, but it got extended. And, now the 30th of this month is the last date to link the two.

The extension has come after two and half months of the expiry of the deadline. Users must know that if they fail to link their accounts will Aadhaar cards now then the contribution deposited by the company in their account might get stopped and they shall not receive any benefit from it.

Users might also face problem in withdrawing money from EPF account. From December 1, 2021, if the UAN is not linked with Aadhaar, then your employer will not be able to deposit monthly EPF contributions to your EPF account.

Here, check how to link your Aadhaar with UAN

Users can link the two by 4 ways which are, On the Member Sewa portal, (b) Using Umang App, (c) Using OTP verification on the e-KYC Portal of EPFO and (d) Using biometric credentials on the e-KYC portal of EPFO.

Link Aadhaar Card with Universal Account Number like this:

Visit the official portal of EPFO

Now login to your account with UAN and Password.

Here in the Manage section, click on the option of KYC.

Now you can see the option of multiple documents to be linked with the EPF account.

Select the Aadhar option and save it by typing your Aadhar number and your name as entered on the Aadhar card.

The information provided by you will be saved and your Aadhaar will be verified by UIDAI.

Once your KYC documents are correct, your Aadhaar will be linked with the EPF account, and 'Verify' will be written against the Aadhaar information.

Also, in addition to the extension of the deadline of the above-mentioned linking, EPFO has also appointed a grievance redressal officer to help employers mitigate any technical issue in the filing of Employee Cum Return (ECR) due to Aadhaar number seedings/not-seedings with UANs.

