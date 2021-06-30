If your Aadhaar is not linked with your PF account, then you will lose your EPF benefits. These benefits include insurance benefits that are linked to your PF accounts simultaneously you may also lose COVID-19 advances announced last month.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If you are a subscriber of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and want to gain benefits from retirement funds, then this news is for you. EPFO has made it a mandate to link Aadhaar Card with PF UAN (universal account number) to avail of the benefits of your retirement funds and other benefits. The last date to link both the documents is August 30, 2021. This new rule has been revised by the labour ministry under section 142 of the Code of Social Security 2020.

Under the new Social Security Code, 2002, Aadhaar number is required to be provided for the purpose of identification of the employees seeking benefits under the Code. The Government has notified this specific provision which mandates the requirement of providing Aadhaar. If this is not done then as an enforcement measure interest credit by employers and withdrawal claims from your PF accounts will face issues such as rejection.

Steps to link your Aadhaar Card with your PF account

Step 1: Go to the official website of EPFO - www.epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the Employee's tab and select the ‘UAN Member e-Sewa’ link

Step 3: Now you can log in with your UAN ID and Password

Step 4: Select the KYC option which is under the ‘Manage Tab’

Step 5: The click of ‘Manage Tab’ will direct you to a page where there will be various tabs in which you can upload all the necessary documents to link your Aadhaar and PF account.

Step 6: Click on the tab which says "Aadhaar", fill in the required details, and save them

Step 7: After that, your Aadhar number will be verified

Step 8: After these procedures, your employer and UADIA will approve all the given details then your EPF account is linked to your Aadhar card.

If your Aadhaar is not linked with your PF account, then you will lose your EPF benefits. These benefits include insurance benefits that are linked to your PF accounts simultaneously you may also lose COVID-19 advances announced last month.

