Withdrawing from a PF account is quite easy. You can also withdraw from PF account through online modes sitting at home. So to help you with this, here is the step-wise process to withdraw your money from PF account.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: To meet the post-retirement needs and desires, it is very important for a person to have a good retirement fund plan which will cater all your demands. The Provident Fund (PF) for salaried employees act as help in fulfilling the needs after their retirement.

However, sometimes there comes a time when people needed money and resort to withdrawing the PF amount. An employee can withdraw from his PF account to buy or build a house, at the time of children's marriage or education or any other type of medical emergency.

Step 1: First of all you have to log in by entering your UAN, password and captcha code on the EPFO's Unified Member Portal.

Step 2: Now you have to go to the 'Online Services' tab and click on 'Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)' option there.

Step 3: Now a new page will open on the screen. Here you have to enter the bank account number linked to your UAN and click on 'Verify'.

Step 4: After verifying the bank account information, you will have to confirm the terms and conditions stated by the EPFO.

Step 5: Now you have to click on 'Proceed For Online Claim' option.

Step 6: Now you have to choose the reason for withdrawal from PF account from the list on the screen. In this list, you will see only those options for which you are eligible.

Step 7: Now you have to enter your full address and upload the scan copy of the check or bank passbook.

Step 8: After this, you have to click on 'Get Aadhaar OTP', checking the terms and conditions.

Step 9: You will get an OTP on your mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Step 10: You will have to enter this OTP and then click submit.

In this way, your request for withdrawal from the PF account will be registered on the portal. You can also check the status of your claim by visiting the portal. After the claim is passed, the money will be transferred to your account.

