New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said has informed that Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started crediting 8.5 per cent interest for the financial year 2019-20.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the Union Labour Minister said that it would benefit over six crore subscribers across the country and the central government has made arrangements for these benefits.

"We know that circumstances in 2020 weren't favourable for us. People were surprised when in 2020 beginning, we had said that we'll try to give 8.5 per cent interest on Provident Fund amount for the year 2019-2020. Today, I am here to fulfil that promise," Gangwar was quoted by ANI as saying.

The EPFO had in September said that 8.5 per cent interest will be provided to subscribers till March 31, 2021, that will be divided into 8.15 per cent and 0.35 per cent. However, in December, it said that it has decided to credit the entire 8.5 per cent into subscribers' accounts in one go.

It had also planned to liquidate some of its investment in ETFs (exchange-traded funds) to provide 8.5 per cent interest for the last financial year but was not able to do so because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that was imposed to control it.

Here's how you can check your PF balance:

Check via SMS

To check your PF balance via SMS, you can send a text to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO UAN ENG.

Check via missed call

If your mobile number is registered, then you can send a missed call to 011-22901406. Following the missed call, you will get an SMS that will contain your PF account details.

Check via UMANG app

You can also check your PF balance via UMANG app. For this, you would need to login via UAN and OTP.

Check via EPFO website

Step 1) First visit the EPFO's official website and go to the 'Our Services' tab.

Step 2) Now click on 'For Employees' and then click 'Member Passbook'.

Step 3) You will now be asked to enter your UAN and password.

Step 4) After entering your UAN and password, you can check your PF account balance.

