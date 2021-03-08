The responsibility entails day-to-day SEO related activities for all ENV Media assets in India, along with driving gradual, sustained growth in the long run.

New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: ENV Media has recently appointed Robin Hallengren as the Head of SEO for all of its assets in the Indian market. A pioneer in the iGaming industry, ENV Media will look to cement its foothold in the emerging and growing online gambling market in India with the help of Robin Hallengren.

Hallengren most recently served as the SEO Manager for the LeoVegas Gaming Group. Having been a part of this industry for quite some time now, Robin Hallengren brings with him a great deal of experience in terms of link building, search engine optimisation, page ranking, organic growth, and sustained traffic within the ambit of online betting.

"More than happy to be a part of this fast-paced and sky-is-the-limit mindset company. I'm excited and eager to further strengthen our assets' share of voice and positions in India," says Hallengren.

This role will see Hallengren work and coordinate remotely with a team of over 6 people. The responsibility entails day-to-day SEO related activities for all ENV Media assets in India, along with driving gradual, sustained growth in the long run.

This is what Mattias Bergehed, the Chief Executive Officer at ENV Media, had to say, "For ENV Media it is essential to be at the forefront when it comes to Organic growth and SEO. I am very pleased that we managed to recruit Robin. He is an experienced SEO executive with a proven track record in the gambling industry.”

New Front-End Solutions

The first quarter of 2021 will also see ENV Media transition to a new front-end interface developed by the in-house tech team in the company. This platform is aimed at exponentially improving the way customers interact with the sites, along with providing them with a refined, world-class user experience.

With this, customers will also get detailed game reviews and betting site reviews so they can make smart, informed decisions about their betting preferences.

Founded in 2019, ENV Media’s core expertise lies in lead generation and performance marketing in the iGaming vertical. Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, the company has a few assets in the Indian market like Guide2Gambling, Seven Jackpots, and Bet India. These sites are directed at educating and encouraging the Indian bettors to bet safely and responsibly, whether it is on sports, casino games of skill, or games of luck.

