Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar said on Monday that there is enough reason to treat cryptocurrencies with caution.

“We have seen that crypto-technology is underpinned by a philosophy to evade government controls. Cryptocurrencies have specifically been developed to bypass the regulated financial system. These should be reason enough to treat them with caution,” RBI Deputy Governor said.

RBI Deputy Governor added that cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value by themselves and are akin to Ponzi schemes.

“We have also seen that cryptocurrencies are not amenable to definition as a currency, asset or commodity; they have no underlying cash flows, they have no intrinsic value; that they are akin to ponzi schemes, and may even be worse,” RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar said.

“These should be reason enough to keep them away from the formal financial system. Additionally, they undermined financial integrity, especially the KYC regime and AML/CFT regulations and at least potentially facilitate anti-social activities,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Finance Ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are partners, not just on crypto but also on every other thing as well.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing a Press conference after addressing the RBI board.

Sitharaman said, "RBI is very much on board on Cryptocurrency. Before making any decision, govt or RBI, we discuss the issues, and after that decision is taken. We're all discussing prior to the budget discussion and we should continue to have the discussion and all decisions which have been taken. It's a digital currency from the Central Bank, what sort of shape and color, some description, so obviously both of us have had enough consultations. We are in the process of consultation."

Earlier on February 11, while replying to the general discussion on Union Budget 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha, the Finance Minister had said, "I am not going to legalize it or ban it at this stage. Banning or not banning will come subsequently when consultations give me input."

In the Union Budget 2022-23 presented on February 1, the Finance Minister proposed to impose 30 per cent tax on income from the transfer of any virtual digital assets.

Sitharaman also announced the imposition of 1 per cent TDS on payment made in relation to the transfer of virtual digital assets. The move aims to capture the transaction details in digital currency.

(With inputs from ANI)

