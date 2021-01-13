Tesla has registered Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with RoC Bangalore. The company has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aiming an entry into the Indian automobile market, world's most valuable electric car maker, Tesla, has registered its India arm on Tuesday evening in Bengaluru, a hub for several global technologies companies as it prepares to create a manufacturing plant and R&D unit in India.

According to the regulatory filing, Tesla has registered Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with RoC Bangalore. The company has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.

Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein have been appointed as directors of Tesla India, as per the Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing. Last month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said Tesla is set to start its operations in the country in 2021 and would also look at setting up a manufacturing unit based on demand.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has tweeted several times in recent years, including as recently as October 2020, about an impending foray into India. In November last year, replying to a Twitter user who asked about the progress of the company's India plans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said, "Yea..Next year for sure".

Shortly after the news broke out about Tesla's entry into India, the excitement of car enthusiasts across the country was palpable and #TeslaIndia trended among the top trends. However, many users also flooded social media sites with hilarious memes and jokes, mainly on the condition of Indian roads and traffic situation.

Check some hilarious meme here:

#Teslaindia incorporated in India



*le indians in hope of job opportunity :: pic.twitter.com/U8Xqs2w6Hw — Sujeet (@Oooo__baaa__maa) January 13, 2021

Tesla has registered itself as a company in Bangalore.



Explains Elon Musk’s love for Signal.🚦 — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 12, 2021

Next year you can spot a Tesla in these images of Saki Naka Jn and Silk board #Teslaindia pic.twitter.com/xWGvNE0lrq — Lalit (@lalpra) January 12, 2021

#Teslaindia

elon musk after seeing the condition of indian roads : pic.twitter.com/X9EpKUSkFp — Tushar Patel (@tusharrrpatel) January 12, 2021

Imagine a Tesla at the Silk Road junction. #Teslaindia #Bengaluru — Aritra (@Aritra_7) January 12, 2021

Tesla's entry comes at a time when India is ramping up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles with the aim of significantly increasing the proportion of electric vehicles plying on the roads. Besides electric vehicles, the US-based clean energy firm makes battery storage from home to grid-scale, solar panels and solar roof tiles.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan