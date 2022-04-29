New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Days after Elon Musk reached an agreement to purchase social media company Twitter, Inc. for USD 44 billion, the business magnate is reportedly discussing making "efficiencies" at Twitter, which could also include job cuts, as reported by The Washington Post. Musk had previously acquired 9.1 percent of the company's stock for USD 2.64 billion, becoming its largest shareholder.

Some other media reports mention that the area in which Musk may cut jobs includes the policy department. It should be noted that Musk recently criticized Twitter's policy head Vijay Gadde for censoring exclusive stories related to US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s laptop in the wake of the Capitol Hill violence.

However, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has not yet responded to the reports of job cuts in the company. Meanwhile, in a clip shared across social media, he can be seen informing Twitter employees that Musk will soon address their concerns.

"Once the deal closes, different decisions might be made. For us to gain insight into that, we will be finding a way to have Elon Musk talk with all of you at the soonest possible opportunity," he was quoted as saying.

Parag also said that "despite the noise" coming from Musk's takeover of the company, he and the entire team will continue to do the job to change Twitter for the better.

"I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise," he posted in a tweet on Thursday (April 28).

Meanwhile, after the Twitter board accepted his takeover bid earlier this week, Musk has been tweeting about changes that he wants to bring into the micro-blogging platform, from "free speech" to making its algorithms "open source".

Posted By: Sugandha Jha