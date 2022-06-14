New Delhi | Reuters: Elon Musk will speak to Twitter Inc employees this week for the first time since launching his USD 44 billion bid in April, a source said on Monday, citing an email from Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to staff.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added. The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week. Earlier this month, Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire Twitter if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

In a letter to the company, Tesla's CEO said that Twitter was in a "clear material breach" of its obligations and that he (Elon Musk) reserves all rights to terminate the merger agreement. That was the first time Musk has threatened to walk away from the deal in writing as opposed to airing it on Twitter's social media platform.

"Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data," according to the letter.

Musk said he needed the data to conduct his own analysis of Twitter users and did not believe in the company's lax testing methodologies. "Musk is clearly entitled to the requested data to enable him to prepare for transitioning Twitter's business to his ownership and to facilitate his transaction financing," his lawyers said in the letter.

Back in April, during an all-hands meeting with employees, Agrawal was seen quelling employee anger where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan