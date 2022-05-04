Elon Musk has said Twitter may soon start charging a fee for commercial and government users/ Reuters Image

New York (USA) | Jagran Business Desk: Tesla founder Elon Musk, who has sealed a deal to buy Twitter, on Tuesday said the micro-blogging website might start charging a "slight fee" for commercial and government users. He, however, said the social media platform will always remain free for casual users.

"Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing," Musk said in a tweet. "Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users."

Musk, after taking over the micro-blogging website, has been considering bringing changes to Twitter - including making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans - with an aim to enhance the social media platform for the users.

Last month, the SpaceX founder had suggested making changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price. He said he wants to make Twitter more "transparent" about how tweets are promoted or demoted.

Elon has also planned to replace Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. According to a report by Reuters, Musk has also ready finalised the person who will replace Agrawal.

If Agrawal, who replaced Jack Dorsey as CEO in November last year, is replaced by Musk, then he would receive USD 42 million as compensation package as per his contract.

In addition to Agrawal, Musk is also planning to fire Vijaya Gadde, the legal head of the micro-blogging website, a report by The New York Post has claimed. Nevertheless, if 47-year-old Gadde is removed, she will get a severance package worth USD 12.5 million.

"Gadde, who earned $17 million last year as Twitter's top legal counsel, could be on the chopping block as Musk is reportedly planning to slash jobs and reduce executive pay as he looks to secure financing for his Twitter bid," The New York Post reported.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma