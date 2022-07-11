Elon Musk Reacts In His Own Way To Twitter's Lawsuit Threat

Two days after Elon Musk announced the termination of a $44 billion Twitter purchase deal, the Tesla Chief Exectuive Officer (CEO) on Monday responded to the legal action threat by the board members of the micro-blogging website in his own unique way.

Musk shared a meme on Twitter after the micro-blogging site announced to file a lawsuit next week.

The meme had three columns of Musk's laughing images with three different remarks. The first one read, "They said I couldn't buy Twitter". The second column added, "Then, they wouldn't disclose Bot information," and it concluded with the reference to the legal action threat. The grid read, "Now, they want to force me to buy Twitter in court."

Ever since Musk announced his decision to take over Twitter, one of his key demands has been the data on bots (fake accounts). According to a letter sent by his team, Twitter did not provide Musk with the information he requested.

"Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement," the letter said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"In short, Twitter has not provided information that Mr. Musk has requested for nearly two months notwithstanding his repeated, detailed clarifications intended to simplify Twitter's identification, collection, and disclosure of the most relevant information sought in Mr. Musk's original requests," it added.

Earlier on July 9, Twitter boar's chairman, Bret Taylo, said that the board will pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," he tweeted after Musk pulled out of the deal.

In June, Musk had openly accused the microblogging website of breaching the merger agreement and threatened to walk away and call off the acquisition of the social media company for not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts.