Elon Musk Lays Off 4,000 More Twitter Employees

SOCIAL media giant Twitter used to be more known for sharing headlines than making them. But all that changed when Elon Musk first expressed interest in buying the platform that has approximately 329 million users. And ever since he took over the helm, it has been even more in news. This time, for laying off yet more employees.

Casey Newton of Platformer tweeted the following statement on Sunday:

“Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running.”

“People inside are stunned.”

An unnamed worker was quoted by Newton as confirming the news. Newton shared what appeared to be a cropped screenshot where the person said, “I am a contractor and your reporting is accurate. I just learned [sic] I was laid off by reading your tweets and then trying to log in on slack and email and realized it was all gone.”

Meanwhile, a CNBC report supported the claim that the affected workers were not given any advance notice before the dismissal.

Former dot-com billionaire Elon Musk, now known more for being the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, acquired Twitter in a deal worth $44 billion. Since then, the company has been in the news after it fired 3,700 employees via email, just after it let go of several top executives. It has also caused a splash by experimenting with new moves, including changes in policy.

One of the new policies is charging ‘blue-tick’ users to pay eight dollars per month – Rs 719 per month for Indian users. The opt-in, paid subscription is expected to roll out in India within a month. This paid policy caused a lot of ‘verified accounts’ to mushroom on the platform that did not have any real connection to entities.