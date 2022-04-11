New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Elon Musk, Twitter Inc's biggest shareholder, has refused to join the micro-blogging website's board, announced the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal on Monday morning. In a statement on Twitter, Agrawal said the board had a detailed discussion with Musk "directly", adding that the two sides were excited to collaborate with each other, but were "clear about the risks".

"We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat," he said.

"We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon share that same that he will no longer be joining the board."

"I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input," he further said.

Last week, Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, had revealed that he has a 9.2 per cent stake - worth nearly USD 3 billion - in Twitter Inc. A day later, the social media website said that the 50-year-old prolific Twitter user would be appointed to the board of the micro-blogging website.

"I’m excited to share that we’re appointing Elon Musk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," Agrawal had declared on April 5.

"He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon," he had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma