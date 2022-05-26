New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Elon Musk on Wednesday pledged an additional USD 6.25 billion in equity financing to fund the USD 44-billion offer for Twitter Inc, reducing the billionaire's margin loan against his Tesla Inc shares to zero. The disclosure made in a regulatory filing on Wednesday signalled Musk is working to complete the deal even though he had last week linked its progress to Twitter presenting proof that spambots accounted for less than 5 per cent of the total users.

While doubting that spambots accounted for at least 20 per cent of the users, the world's richest man and Tesla's top boss had suggested he could seek a lower price for the social media company. Musk said on Wednesday he was also in talks with shareholders, including Jack Dorsey, for additional financing commitments to fund the deal.

Twitter shares jumped around 6 per cent to USD 39.15 in extended trading. Musk could not be immediately reached for comment. He initially took a USD 12.5-billion margin loan, but earlier this month reduced it to USD 6.25 billion after bringing in co-investors. In April, Musk had lined up USD 46.5 billion in debt and equity financing to buy Twitter, with Musk himself committing USD 33.5 billion.

After Musk's offer, Twitter's board initially voted to adopt a poison pill that limited his ability to raise his stake, but later voted unanimously to accept his buyout offer. Twitter last week said it was committed to the deal at the agreed price of USD 54.20. Separately, at an annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Twitter investors blocked the re-election of an ally of Musk to its board.

Meanwhile, former Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey has stepped down from the Twitter board of directors. The announcement came on Wednesday --the same day that Twitter held its annual shareholder meeting, TechCrunch reported.

Dorsey's exit from the Twitter board marks his full exit from the microblogging site. The plan for Dorsey to leave the board has been in place since he stepped down as CEO in November 2021 and handed over the role to India's Parag Agrawal.

At that time, the company noted that Dorsey would stay on the board "until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders." News of Dorsey's leaving the Twitter board comes at a time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk is planning to front USD 33.5 billion in his bid to take over Twitter.

