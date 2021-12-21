New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday (December 20) amid uproar by the Opposition. The bill seeks to amend the Representation of the People Act to allow Aadhaar numbers to be used for the registration of voters to establish their identity. If passed in Rajya sabha following the assent from President, the bill will make it mandatory to link Aadhaar Card with the voter ID card. The bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

How to link Aadhaar with voter ID online?

1. First you have to visit the official website of the election commission. You can visit its website at https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

2. Then you will be asked to login into the portal. You can login using either your mobile number, email id, or voter id number.

3. After this, you will be required to fill in your personal details such as name, date of birth, and father's name.

4. Once you have provided all the asked details, click on the search button.

5. After this, the system will retrieve your information from the government's database and it will be delayed on the screen.

6. Then, click on the ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option showing on the left side of the screen.

7. A pop-up page will appear in front of you.

8. Then you will be asked to fill in your name, Aadhaar card number, voter ID number, registered mobile number and/or registered email address. Remember the spelling of your name should match with the spelling on the Aadhaar card.

9. Cross-check all the information and click on the submit button.

10. At last, a message will appear on your screen stating that your application for linking the Aadhaar card with Voter id has been registered.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha