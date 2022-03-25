New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM Kisan scheme, which gives financial aid to small farmers, has its deadline set for March 31 to complete the KYC- which is mandatory to continue getting the Rs 2,000 installments under the scheme. Eligible beneficiary farmers are required to complete the process of e-KYC by the given deadline to avoid loss of payment. However, farmers in Noida have to complete the e-KYC on 25 March 2022 itself, as it is the last date set for them, as notified by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on its official website. If farmers fail to complete the e-KYC they will not be able to receive their 11th PM Kisan Installment expected to be released in April.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a scheme of the Government of India which aims to financially help small farmers. Under it, annual income assistance of Rs 6,000 is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the eligible land-owning farmers. The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. 10 installments of the PM Kisan scheme have already been credited to the bank accounts of listed farmers. Currently, the 11th PM Kisan installment is pending before which e-KYC has to be completed.

Here's how you can complete e-KYC for PM Kisan scheme:

Step 1- First visit the official portal of the PM Kisan scheme at pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2- Then click on the e-KYC link option, shown on the right-hand side of the homepage.

Step 3- Then enter your Aadhaar card number and click on search option.

Step 4- Then you will be asked to provide the mobile number connected with your Aadhaar card to verify the same.

Step 5- You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, enter the OTP where asked.

Step 6- Then click on the button which reads Aadhaar authentication.

Step 7- Again an OTP will be sent on your phone, type it in the box.

Step 8- After this, you will get the message of e-KYC completion if you have filled all the asked information correctly.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha