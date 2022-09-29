EFG For Impact: Philanthropy As The New OTT

AT EFFORTS For Good (efg), a unique method of monthly contribution has been adopted to streamline every project's implementation in a consistent and phased manner for long-term solutions in areas of climate action, preventive healthcare, sports, livelihood and inclusivity.

Look at it this way, a gallon of water can't do much to a boulder, but a single drop of water falling onto the boulder consistently, over a long period of time, has the potential to shape it. This holds true for various walks of life. Consistency is often more highly regarded than intensity.

In a social environment, a small contribution done consistently over a large period of time has the potential to do much more than a large sum of money contributed once. This monthly subscription of sorts is beneficial as it facilitates better planning of the solution to the social problem, as it offers a definite amount of resources that non-profit organisations can consider beforehand. There is no uncertainty about the cost of implementation or working on a project.

The security of funds through fixed monthly contributions paves the way for the operational efficiency of a project and its expansion, making the impact count. They further help non-profit organisations get a grip over their expenditures and give regular salaries to people working tirelessly towards good causes.

EFG is a community sourcing platform that focuses on social issues and allows people to support causes and campaigns they care for, carried out by select handpicked NGOs. The projects are solution-oriented, wherein a project's end goal isn't merely short-term but stops the problem from occurring altogether in the long run.

Some of their active projects include - Making Karnataka Wheelchair-friendly through RampMyCity and Improving Water security in Odisha through Goonj. EFG believes that sustainable solutions to societal issues will be more effective if a recurring contribution is given.

Most projects tend to stretch over a long period, and if delays keep happening, the goal of making the world a better place gets delayed. Visit myefg.org to find out what other steps they have taken to ensure their projects are implemented the right way.