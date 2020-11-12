Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: It is expected that the second economic stimulus package will likely focus on MSMEs, aviation sector, hospitality sector, urban and rural middle-income groups.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In order to pull the sagging economy out of the unprecedented contraction due to coronavirus crisis, the Centre will likely share details of the new stimulus economic package on Thursday.

In a press conference at around 12.30 pm on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to share details of the new economic stimulus package that will likely focus on MSMEs, aviation sector, hospitality sector, urban and rural middle-income groups.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

Earlier, Union Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had also hinted that the government is monitoring those sectors which have been hit hard by the pandemic, hinting that the Centre is working on a "sector-specific stimulus package".

"We keep taking suggestions from industry bodies, trade associations, various ministries and after going through their suggestions and requirements of the economy, we come out with timely measures," Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Indian economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown that was imposed to control the spread of the virus. In the April-June quarter, the Indian economy had contracted by 23.9 per cent because of the current situation.

Looking at the unprecedented situation, the Centre had announced a stimulus worth Rs 20 lakh crore to boost the economy. Before that, it had also announced a Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKP) to save the vulnerable sections of the society from the coronavirus crisis.

