Economic Activity Continues To Be Strong, But External Sector To Dent Growth: RBI Governor

SHAKTIKANTA DAS, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India said underlying economic activity in India continues to be strong, but external factors will cause some "dent" in the economy.

Speaking at the BFSI Insight Summit 2022 organised by Business Standard on Wednesday, Das said that RBI tracks 70 fast-moving indicators and most of them are in the "green box".

The Indian financial sector remains resilient and is much better placed, Das said, adding that both the regulators and the financial sector players deserve credit for this achievement.

It is the external sector, mired by fear of recession or clear visibility about slowing growth in a large part of the world, where the challenges lie, he spoke, adding that the impact of external demand will "dent" the economy.

Earlier this month, the RBI revised its growth estimate for FY23 down to 6.8 per cent from the earlier 7 per cent.

The monetary policy will continue to be guided by domestic factors on inflation and growth, Das said, acknowledging that it also takes into account other inputs like actions by the US Fed.

On inflation, he said there has been a "very coordinated approach" between the government and the central bank to tame the runaway number, Das said.

The RBI Governor said there is no significant gap between deposit and credit growth in absolute terms, and base effects make the two growth numbers look divergent.

In the year leading to December 2, 2022, credit growth in absolute numbers stood at Rs 19 lakh crore, while deposit growth was Rs 17.5 lakh crore, Das said, adding that credit growth came off a low base in the last two years while deposit growth was relatively high even during the Covid years.

On Tuesday, RBI released a paper titled 'Anatomy of Inflation's Ascent in India' that was led by Deputy Governor Michael Patra. The paper said that international prices of energy, industrial metals and food shot up unprecedentedly, along with severe supply chain disruptions, leading to an escalation of cost pressures and very high inflation.

(With inputs from PTI)