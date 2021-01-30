The step was taken by Myntra after a woman filed a complaint last year. The issue was also raised on a lot of social media platforms.

Popular shopping site Myntra has decided to change its logo after a woman filed a complaint against it. Yes, the E-commerce site has been swimming in a pool of controversies ever since Naaz Patel of an NGO named Avesta Foundation filed a complaint in December last year.

The complaint was lodged at Mumbai’s Cyber cell branch for Myntra’s logo being ‘offensive’ and ‘insulting’ towards women. Naaz demanded action to be taken against the E-commerce firm and asked for the logo to be changed. That’s not it, she also took the matter to social media and soon the issue got highlighted and gained everyone’s attention.

Meanwhile, in the report, Rashmi Karandikar, DCP, Mumbai Cyber Crime Department said, “We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month’s time.”

After all the controversy and backlash received by people, the owners of the website have finally decided to change the logo. They confirmed the same through a mail which they sent to Mumbai’s Cyber police. As per reports, Myntra won’t just change its logo on the site but on all the other means like packaging and more.

For the unversed, Myntra is one of the most popular E-commerce sites for apparel and accessories in India. The Flipkart-owned company was recently in news for its ‘End of Reason Sale’ where it sold 1.1 crore products in just 5 days. The whole annual winter sale benefitted them by 51% of the increase in traffic during 2020 than 2019.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal