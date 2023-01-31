ECLGS Shielded MSME From Financial Distress, Led To Remarkable Credit Growth: Economic Survey

THE ECONOMIC Survey 2022–23, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Parliament on Tuesday said the recovery of India's MSME is advancing quickly with the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

India has more than six crore micro, small and medium enterprises that employ close to 12 crore workers across sectors and industries while contributing nearly 35 per cent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

As per the Survey, ECLGS has been able to offset the effect of the COVID shock on the units through a robust credit disbursement. The credit growth to the MSME sector has been remarkably high, over 30.6 per cent on average during January-November 2022, supported by the ECLGS of the Union government.

"The recovery of MSMEs is proceeding apace, as is evident in the amounts of Goods and Services Tax (GST) they pay, while the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme is casing their debt servicing concerns," the Survey said.

The Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme, which was introduced by the government in 2021, was successful in protecting the MSME sector from dire financial circumstances. Quoting a recent CIBIL report (ECLGS Insights, August 2022), the survey said it showed that the scheme has supported MSMEs in facing the COVID shock, with 83 per cent of the borrowers that availed the ECLGS being micro-enterprises. Among these micro units, more than half had an overall exposure of less than Rs 10 lakh.

CIBIL data also showed that ECLGS borrowers had lower non-performing asset rates than enterprises that were eligible for ECLGS but did not avail of it, the survey pointed out. The Survey added that the GST paid by MSMEs has also been rising after declining in FY 2021.

The Finance Minister on Tuesday presented the Economic Survey 2023, as per which, India's economy is projected to grow at 6.5 per cent in Financial Year 2023-24, starting from April 1, as compared to the projections of the current fiscal which is estimated at 7 per cent.