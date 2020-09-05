The ranking was released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Centre on Saturday released the State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 Ranking. The top spot in the ranking was retained by Andhra Pradesh while Uttar Pradesh was at the second spot. Telangana, on the other hand, has slipped to the 3rd place.

The ranking was released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in an event.

Addressing the event, Sitharaman said that the some states have shown "extraordinary energy in putting together action plans" and making sure that reforms happen, adding that "they have embraced the true spirit" behind the State Business Reforms Action Plan.

"Prime Minister took COVID-19 as an opportunity, that is why every Aatma Nirbhar Bharat announcement also included a very strong and distinct reform announcement, an opportunity to accelerate the pace of reforms," Sitharaman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking about the Ease of Doing Business Ranking 2019, Union Commer and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that it is based on implementation of business reform action plan, noting that the country has made a "significant progress in the last five years under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in improving our Ease of Doing Business Rankings worldwide".

He further said that India will become a USD five trillion economy by 2025, adding that the Centre will unveil a programme soon under which "every district in the country will be focussing its energies on the outreach of their own products of excellence".

"Business Reform Action Plan of States is reflection of confidence our states have, that they can do better and work for prosperity of the people. The ranking reflects the effort that different states are doing towards bettering their systems and processes," Goyal was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) conducts the exercise for all states/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP). The exercise is aimed at triggering competition among states to improve business climate in order to attract domestic and global investors.

The parameters include areas such as construction permit, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability and single window system.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma