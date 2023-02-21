NEW DELHI | Anurag Mishra: Indian startups are leading the way globally as they register higher success rates than those in several other countries. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had told Parliament recently that India has seen an increase by 186 times in the number of startups in the country in the last few years. A recent report by the Reserve Bank of India states that the age for startups to become unicorns in India has come down by two years and one month. Earlier, it used to take 9.9 years for a startup to become a unicorn, but now they have started becoming a unicorn in 7.8 years.

Sahil Arya, co-founder and director of Fat Tiger, says, NASSCOM research revealed that startup funding in India has increased by 108 per cent. In a country where the gap between the poor and the rich is so huge, such an increase is bound to attract everyone's attention. Startups in India have got a better environment, says Ravi Kaushik, CEO, AIRTH Research Pvt Ltd. Incubation centers have been set up in every IIT where youth who want to go into the field of entrepreneurship get a lot of help. Technical and business mentorship is also available here. Earlier, there was a huge gap, but now it has become easy. Startups are also being given funds and various types of support by various departments of the government. Here they get a grant or loan, which makes it easy to start a business. The government is giving loans to startups only at the repo rate. Angel investor Devansh Lakhani says the main reason for the success of startups in India is the opportunity to become big here at a low cost. Along with the ease of doing business, there is availability of capital.

The number of recognised startups in the country stood at 452 in 2016. These increased to 84,012 by November 30, 2022. In the last 6 years, there has been an increase by about 186 times in the number of startups. In terms of unicorn startups, India has left behind even China. The Government of India has set a target of making the country a $5 trillion economy by 2025. Startups can play an important role in achieving this.

Skilled Manpower And Investment Climate

Spacemantra founder Nidhi Agarwal says India has a large pool of trained and educated professionals, which is essential for startups to grow. At the same time, the Government of India has started several schemes to encourage startups. Nidhi says that due to the excellent investment climate, domestic and foreign investors are investing money here.

Scope Increased In India With Creative Idea

Sahil Sharma, management consultant, Cares 3 Advisors and think tank, says young entrepreneurs, creative ideas and acceptance of technology services have contributed significantly to India becoming a startup hub. According to Lokendra Singh Rawat, CEO of Wooden Street, a major reason for the success of startups in India is that they do market research better.

Reason For Rise Of Unicorns

Sahil Arya, co-founder and director of Fat Tiger, says the increase in the number of unicorns is a good sign. Startups can prove to be of great help in fulfilling the country's $5 trillion aspiration. Sahil Sharma says that every organisation has its own process of success. There is a competition to become a unicorn here. In this crisis, we are not able to focus on the issue of value creation. Lokendra Rawat explains that the reason for the growth of unicorn startups in India is the growth of e-commerce, digital payments and tech-based industries. Nidhi Agarwal says that the reason for the growth of unicorns in India is the policies of the government, the growth of entrepreneurial culture and the better investment environment.

Angel investor Devansh Lakhani says growing a unicorn is not easy. A lot depends on macro-economic conditions, funding, among other things, which are not always in your favor. It's easier than ever to start a business today, but many of them close soon after being launched because no one wants to spend a lifetime raising money just to achieve unicorn status.

Increased Intervention Of Women-Made Startup Successful

Sahil Arya says the increased involvement of women has made the startups more successful. The number of women entrepreneurs is increasing day by day.

Reason For Failure

Lack Of Understanding Of Customer's Needs

Dr Suresh Dhaka, CEO, IIM Udaipur Incubation Center, says the journey of a startup is not as easy as it seems. Lack of understanding of customer needs, lack of new innovation, not hiring the right people and leadership gap are the main reasons for startup failure. Therefore better management is necessary.

No Value Creation

Sahil Sharma says not spending the money in the right way, lack of focus of the promoter, giving priority to the agenda of money due to the agenda of value creation are also the reasons for the failure.

Problem Solving

Sahil Arya says the reason for the failure of startups is that their products are not popular and their experimental use is not there. He says that if your product does not offer a solution to a problem, then its usefulness becomes negligible. The most important thing is to know your market properly. Ravi Kaushik says startups work on ideas but are unable to present solutions. In the first case you have an idea and you work on it. In the second case you have a problem and you want to solve it. The team should be flexible in that it changes the solution to solve the problem.

Not Doing Research

Lokendra Singh Rawat says the major reason for failure in startups is not doing better research. At the same time, not being able to do effective marketing and not being an expert in the industry is also a big reason.

Poor Marketing Strategy And Decision Making

Nidhi Agarwal says poor marketing strategy is also a major reason for failure of startups. Bad management, lack of experience and lack of proper decision making ability are also major reasons for failure. Ravi Kaushik says your product is good but you don't have money to survive in the market then your product will fail.

Lack Of Coherence

Spacemantra founder Nidhi Agarwal says lack of co-ordination among the founders is also a major reason for the failure of startups. Not being able to predict the competition and reach of the product properly also makes it difficult.

Not Prioritising Solving The Real Problem

Angel investor Devansh Lakhani says there are three reasons startups fail – first, too much focus on growth at any cost and no focus on profitability, second, not prioritising real problem solving and third, good talent Lack of.

Reason For Success

Just Do It

Dr Suresh Dhaka advises to motivate yourself with the quote of Nike – JUST DO IT and start your entrepreneurial journey. But it is very important to develop a systematic and organized approach to run the business successfully in the long run.

Short Term And Long Term Plan

Sahil Arya, co-founder and director of Fat Tiger, explains that to make a startup successful, you must have a solid short and long term plan. In the short term plan, you have to tell what and how you will do. In the long term plan, you have to plan for the expansion of the firm, but there should be flexibility in it. Work-life balance is very important.

Growth-based Corporate Culture

Sahil Sharma explains that the reason for the success of a startup is its strong revenue model, revenue generation, growth based corporate culture. Nidhi Agarwal says that it is necessary to increase the capital to accelerate the startup. Venture capitalist, seed funding and crowd funding can be used for this.

Role Of Management Is Important

Dr Suresh Dhaka says management equips you with the techniques and tools to simultaneously run and grow the company. This skill proves helpful in managing and launching the company. As an entrepreneur you need a really broad set of skills to take your company to the growth stage.

Focus On Profit And Sustainable Revenue

Devansh Lakhani says a founder should focus on profit and sustainable revenue as soon as the idea comes. If the startup is not thought of on a long term scale then it becomes a do or die situation and not everyone can survive it. Hence it is important to focus on strong unit economics, metrics and profitability.

Role Of Trained Team Is Important

Lokendra Singh Rawat says that you must have a trained team. Also you should have a marketing plan for the business. This will increase your customer base. Nidhi says that a trained and dedicated team is essential for a startup. Startup success takes time, so it is important to stick to your goal with patience and dedication. Ravi Kaushik, CEO, Airth Research Pvt Ltd, says that the success of a startup depends on the team. A big building cannot be erected on the strength of one person. Ravi Kaushik says that right associates are beneficial for you in the long run. In such a situation, in order to make the startup successful in the initial days, along with selecting the best people, the non-working ones also have to be shown the way out.

Market Research Required

Nidhi Agarwal says that market research is very important. Along with testing your product and getting information about potential customers, it is also important to get constant feedback. Ravi Kaushik, CEO, Airth Research Pvt Ltd says, We should keep in mind that what problem our startup is built to solve. We should insist on finding its solution.

Attention To Customer Needs

Nidhi says that the most important link for the success of a startup is the customer. You have to work to meet their needs. He doesn't go away from you, for this continuous efforts will have to be made. A strategy has to be made for this.

India After America and China in Unicorn

According to the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2022, 14 startup unicorns (whose valuation crossed $1 billion) were formed in India between January and July 2022, while only 11 startup unicorns were formed in China during the same period. According to the total number of unicorns, India is at number three after America and China.

Domination of Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru In Terms Of Startups

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has the maximum number of startups. In 2016, where their number was 86, which has reached 15,571 in 2022. Startups in Maharashtra employ 1,63,451 people in 2022, which is the highest in the country. Delhi has the maximum number of startups after Maharashtra. Nearly 58 per cent of all government recognized startups in the country are in just five states. Maharashtra tops the list with 15,571 government recognized startups. There are 9,904 recognized startups in Karnataka, 9,588 in Delhi, 7,719 in Uttar Pradesh and 5,877 in Gujarat.

Startups Will Account For 30 to 50% Of India's GDP By 2030: Yogesh Ramanathan

Yogesh Ramanathan, CEO of Vinata Aeromobility, says that the Indian government is doing a lot of work to provide a better environment for startups. This is good for the country. It is a golden opportunity for the youth to do something new. Today a startup or private limited company is launching a rocket in India. Working on the flying car. In such a situation, it can be said that the future of startups in the country is very bright. Startups will play an important role in making the country an economic super power. According to an estimate, by 2030, the share of startups in India's GDP will be 30 to 50 per cent. We have to prepare accordingly. The government will have to take care of the financing needs of startups. Along with this, a better environment has to be created. The government will also have to keep in mind that such startups should be created so that the government gets better revenue and people get employment on a large scale.