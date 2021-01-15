The Central Board of Direct Taxes will give a reward of upto Rs 5 crore to any person who provides specific information about evasion of Income Tax on income and assets in India and abroad. The informants can file complaint on a dedicated e-portal launched by the CBDT earlier this week on its e-filing website.

Under the Income Tax Informants Reward Scheme 2018, the complainant will get upto Rs 1 crore for specific information on Benami property assets, and Rs 5 crore for the tip-off on the tip-off on evasion of income tax. The identity of the informant shall be kept confidential, though furnishing false information or evidence would be considered an offence.

The quantum of the interim reward shall be one per cent of the fair market value of the immovable property, provisionally attached subject to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh, and the quantum of final reward shall be 5 per cent of the aforementioned subject to a maximum of Rs 1 crore, according to a 2018 release by the Income Tax Department.

To file the complaint, go to https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home. Click on 'Submit Tax Evasion Petition or Benami Property holding' option on the Bottom Left corner. You shall be asked if you wish to file complaint with or without claim for reward. Choose the appropriate option.

The complaitant can file complaints in respect of violations of the Income-tax Act, 1961, Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Assets and Income) Imposition of Tax Act, 1961, and Prevention of Benami Transactions Act (as amended) in three separate forms designed for the purpose, according to a statement by the Finance Ministry. After the complaint has been filed, the Department will allot a unique number to each complaint and the complainant would be able to view its status on the website.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja