New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Permanent Account Number (PAN) has become an essential document in today's times. This document is necessary for any financial transaction, such as opening your bank account, investing, transacting etc. You do not need to worry if the PAN card is lost or damaged, you can reprint the card once again. For which, you can do online using the following procedure.

However, if there is no change in the details of the card, then also reprint is possible. This facility can be availed by the PAN cardholders, whose new PAN application was processed through NSDL e-Gov or who took PAN using the PAN instant e-PAN facility on the Income Tax Department's e-filling portal.

Important things

If an application for a new PAN was made on the UTIITSL website, an application for reprint will be made at the following link: https://www.myutiitsl.com/PAN_ONLINE/homereprint

The updated mobile number and PAN record in the record should be the same.

Know how and where to file a complaint

You should fill a request form with details like PAN number, Aadhaar number, date of birth etc. The applicant must also agree to use the Aadhaar details for reprinting the card. Captcha authentication will be required to submit the form.

Check Steps

Step-1: The user will have to visit the official website of the Income Tax department

Step-2: Click on to the consumer section and file for PAN Card correction.

Step-3: Attach all the required documents. The user may have to verify all the documents again.

Step-4: After entering the details, submit the fees.

Step-5: The PAN card will be delevered to the submitted address.

Fee Required

The fee for sending the card to your address in the card reprint

50 rupees to send to India

959 rupees to send out of India

Card dispatch

The Reprint Card will be sent to the communication address available in the Income Tax Department database.

