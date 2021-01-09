This digitally organized Youth Parliament was inaugurated by Shri Om Birla Ji, Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha yesterday. While inaugurating the proceedings, Shri Om Birla Ji lauded the efforts of NYPO in organizing National Youth Parliaments across India.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: More than 150 youth parliamentarians chiselled their ideas to propel India into the next orbit at Budget Dialogues 2021, organized by National Youth Parliament Organisation on 7th and 8th January 2021.

This digitally organized Youth Parliament was inaugurated by Shri Om Birla Ji, Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha yesterday. While inaugurating the proceedings, Shri Om Birla Ji lauded the efforts of NYPO in organizing National Youth Parliaments across India.

The Speaker-designate of the Budget Session, Kartikeya Goel, Founder & President of NYPO, set the tone for the deliberations and said, “The Budget for 2021 is extremely crucial as it would be presented in the shadow of the pandemic. The Budget should cater to all sections of society, particularly those facing the brunt of hunger, poverty, and unemployment”.

“As the youth forms around one-third of the population, I hope that at least ten per cent of the budget would be allocated to departments that affect the youth, with the focus being on skill development and employment generation. Only then we can achieve our PMs dream of being a 5 trillion-dollar economy”, he added.

The Budget Session by the youth of India included five students from each state and union territory, making it an inclusive process representing the aspirations of Young India. In a pre-budget session, all youth parliamentarians were assigned different ministries/departments of our Central Government for which they researched under the guidance of NYPO mentors.

The Youth Parliamentarians have released a policy document on the State of Indian Economy and Outlook for 2020-21, followed by the traditional Halwa ceremony at the Press Club of India. The economic survey included five big ideas for growth.

These are providing infrastructure to harness digital disruption, providing smartphones to all Indian children, investment in rural technologies, rural IT systems and infrastructure to leverage vast Indian rural human capital, investment in social infrastructures like healthcare and education, and finally, making India an attractive destination to attract foreign capital.

The program culminated with a presentation of the consolidated budget for India by Rohan Mahajan, the Finance Minister-designate at the Budget Session.

He summed up by saying, “Our budget shall not just expedite economic recovery, but also pave the way to make India a Sone-ki-Chidiya. The new growth trajectory determined in the youth budget ensures India becomes 4th largest economy leapfrogging Germany by 2024.”

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan